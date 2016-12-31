Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.

Disney are set to receive $50 million, it has been claimed, after the legendary 'Star Wars' actress passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) after the company were said to have taken out insurance incase Carrie was unable to fulfil her three-film contract.

A source told The Insurance Insider that Lloyds of London will pay out for the ''contract protection cover'', with the insurance underwritten by US-based Exceptional Risk Advisors, who say there are ''experts in insuring complex human capital risks for highly successful individuals''.

Before her tragic death earlier this week, Carrie had finished filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' - which is slated for release in December 2017 - but was expected to play a big part in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', which was due to be released in 2019.

It is thought the plot will have to be seriously changed in the wake of Carrie's tragic passing.

Carrie died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles.

Leaving a tribute to Carrie, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement: ''Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us.

''She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.''

Tragically, just one day after Carrie passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds died after suffering a suspected stroke.