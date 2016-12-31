Disney are reportedly set to receive $50 million after Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) as they took out insurance incase Carrie was unable to fulfil her three-film 'Star Wars' contract.
Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.
Disney are set to receive $50 million, it has been claimed, after the legendary 'Star Wars' actress passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) after the company were said to have taken out insurance incase Carrie was unable to fulfil her three-film contract.
A source told The Insurance Insider that Lloyds of London will pay out for the ''contract protection cover'', with the insurance underwritten by US-based Exceptional Risk Advisors, who say there are ''experts in insuring complex human capital risks for highly successful individuals''.
Before her tragic death earlier this week, Carrie had finished filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' - which is slated for release in December 2017 - but was expected to play a big part in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', which was due to be released in 2019.
It is thought the plot will have to be seriously changed in the wake of Carrie's tragic passing.
Carrie died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles.
Leaving a tribute to Carrie, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement: ''Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us.
''She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.''
Tragically, just one day after Carrie passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds died after suffering a suspected stroke.
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...