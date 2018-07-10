Debbie Reynolds' son thinks his mother's death was a ''gift'' to him because they both knew Carrie Fisher - who had passed away the day before - couldn't be ''alone''.
Debbie Reynolds' son thinks his mother's death was a ''gift'' to him.
The legendary actress died from a stroke aged 84 in December 2016, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack, and Todd Fisher thinks his mom had a ''beautiful exit'' and understood she needed to ''look after'' the 'Star Wars' star, because she struggled to be alone.
Todd said: ''She [said], 'I really need to be with her. I miss her.'
''In effect, she closed her eyes within moments of that and just went to sleep and never woke up. It was a beautiful exit, in many ways, and it was... I think it was almost a gift to me.
''Nobody wants to see a bad exit... Also, it was her mission in life always to look after Carrie. Carrie was a bit more needy than me. I was brought onto this Earth to be Carrie's companion...
''Literally, I was brought here so Carrie wouldn't be alone. My mother went with her in the end, where I could not go, so she would not be alone.''
Though Todd found it ''devastating'' to lose two close family members in such a short space of time, he admitted his mother would have been ''furious'' if he'd allowed himself to wallow in his grief.
He told Fox News: ''Losing a mother and a sister so close together, it's devastating.
''I think what was even more heartbreaking was the effect that it had on my niece. Watching the side effects of it are also very difficult... [But] looking at my mother in particular, she would be furious if you were to go into depression and just become a recluse. She would want you to step out of it.
''Now of course, everybody needs to deal with it.''
And Todd's Christian faith means he's confident he'll be reunited with his family again in the future.
He said: ''I'm a Christian. I happen to believe that we'll all meet again... My mother was a Christian. She believed that. Carrie believed it. We'll all meet again... Also, [Carrie] visits me in my dreams, and I appreciate that, too.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...