Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' official cause of death has been confirmed.

The 'Star Wars' actress - who passed away just a day before her mother Debbie tragically died - suffered a heart attack, which caused her untimely death.

However, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will be doing more tests to confirm what actually caused the heart attack.

And Debbie - who was 84 when she died - passed away after suffering an intracerebral haemorrhage, which was caused by a ruptured blood vessel that lead to bleeding in her brain. The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, also lists hypertension as an underlying factor in Debbie's stroke.

The news comes after the pair were remembered during a special tribute at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (08.01.17).

Carrie's half sister Joely Fisher attended the ceremony and was both ''proud and sad'' when she saw the sweet tribute for the late actresses.

She said: ''I think about their unparalleled and incomparable careers [when I see tributes like this].

''The Globes are honouring best of performances of the year, and the best in life. I'm proud, and sad, and feeling the same sort of chasm on the planet that everybody else is. I decided to make it out of my house today to [honour] my girls. I'm gonna go celebrate the ladies. I think we're all super-proud.''

Carrie and Debbie were laid to rest next to each other at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with a small coffin of Carrie's ashes buried next to her late mother as per both of their wishes.

There are also plans for a public memorial to be held later in the year.

Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother and Debbie's son, revealed: ''Everybody's as settled as we can be, and we're not going to go any further. We'll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all the family friends, but this was a private family service and we're - it was fitting and it was beautiful.''