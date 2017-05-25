The late Carrie Fisher tragcially died in 2016 and the 'Star wars' cast are continuing to reflect on the fond memories they hold of the star, including Daisy Ridley who received life advice from the movie legend.
The late Carrie Fisher advised Daisy Ridley ''never to shrink'' away from fame.
The iconic 'Star Wars' actress tragically passed away on December 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, but five months later and her 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' co-stars are still coming to terms with her death and the 35-year-old actress - who plays Rey in the franchise - has revealed Carrie taught her to enjoy everything and not to apologise for ''anything''.
Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Carrie lived her life the way she wanted to, never apologizing for anything, which is something I'm still learning.
'''Embarrassed' is the wrong word, but there were times through it all when I felt like I was ... shrinking. And she told me never to shrink away from it - that it should be enjoyed.''
And fellow colleague John Boyega has admitted he ''bore witness in a million ways'' to Carrie sharing her words of wisdom with Daisy.
He said: ''Words like that give you strength. I bore witness in a million ways to her sharing her wisdom with Daisy too.''
The producer and film director Rian Johnson has admitted he had built up a strong friendship with Carrie over the years, as she would help him re-write scripts for the popular 'Star Wars' sequels, and he has hinted he never thought Carrie - who played Princess Leia in the series - would ever die.
He said: ''After I had a draft, I would sit down with her when I was working on re-writing. Sitting with her on her bed, in her insane bedroom with all this crazy modern art around us, TCM on the TV, a constant stream of Coca-Cola, and Gary the dog slobbering at her feet.
''Out of everyone, Carrie was the one I really became friends with and expected to have in my life for years and years. I last saw her in November, at the birthday party that she threw at her house. In a way, it was the perfect final, encapsulating image of Carrie - receiving all her friends in the bedroom, with Debbie holding court in the living room.''
