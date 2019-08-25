J.J. Abrams has revealed that Carrie Fisher will play an integral role in 'Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker'.
Carrie Fisher will play an integral role in 'Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker', according to J.J. Abrams.
The 53-year-old filmmaker has teased details of the much-anticipated new movie, revealing the late actress - who passed away in 2016 - is central to the film's storyline.
He shared: ''We couldn't figure out how to tell the end of the Skywalker Saga without [Princess Leia, Carrie's character] and, you know, saying that she had passed away, saying that she was somewhere else ... there was no way.
''We realised we could never recast it and we didn't want to do a CG character, so we actually realised there was footage we could use, that we could literally write scenes around and suddenly have as an active part of this movie and she's great in the film.
''And still, maybe now more than ever, it's impossible to me that she's gone because she's so alive in the film.''
J.J. also claimed Carrie would be ''proud'' to be associated with the upcoming movie, which will also feature Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and John Boyega.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We don't know how to do it without her and so having be part of the movie in a way that I think she'd be proud of is very meaningful.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...