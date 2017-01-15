Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated for future Star Wars films.
The 60-year-old suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles on 23 December (16), and died in hospital on 27 December. Carrie's mother, movie icon Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her daughter following a stroke.
After Carrie's tragic passing, rumours began to circulate her character in the Star Wars movies, Princess Leia/General Leia Organa, would be digitally recreated in future films in the sci-fi saga.
The claims led to Lucasfilm issuing an unexpected statement on Friday (13Jan17), dismissing allegations the late actress would be appearing in any more Star Wars projects.
"We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumour circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," read the statement on Starwars.com.
"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars."
CGI was used to bring Carrie's Princess Leia to life in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released in December (16). And prior to her death, Carrie had finished shooting her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII, with the film set for release this December (17).
Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Trevorrow, who is directing 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX, were reportedly due to meet this week (ends15Jan17) in Los Angeles to discuss the future of the franchise following Carrie's death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...