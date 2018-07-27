Carrie Fisher - who died in 2016 - will be featured in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', using scenes from 'The Force Awakens' that weren't released
Carrie Fisher will be featured in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.
The late actress - who passed away in 2016 at the age of 60 - was believed to have made her final outing as Leia Organa in 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which was released posthumously and was filmed before her untimely death.
However, Disney and Lucasfilm have now revealed that Carrie will feature in the closing instalment of the main movie series, using scenes that had been shot for 2015's 'The Force Awakens' but were previously unreleased.
In a statement obtained by Variety magazine, director J.J. Abrams said of the decision to feature Carrie: ''Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.''
The movie giants also revealed Billy Dee Williams will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in the final feature, whilst Mark Hamill will become Luke Skywalker for one last time, despite his character seemingly meeting his end in last year's eighth instalment.
Other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd.
Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant have also joined the cast, though their roles are not yet known.
It had previously been reported that Keri Russell was in talks to take on a role in the production, and Variety confirmed on Friday (27.07.18) that she has now closed her deal to join the film.
The use of Carrie's unreleased scenes comes after Disney and Lucasfilm insisted early last year they wouldn't be using CGI to recreate her likeness for the upcoming movie.
They said in a statement: ''We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.
''Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...