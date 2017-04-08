Carrie Fisher may appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX' according to her brother Todd Fisher.

The late Hollywood icon - who passed away in December - played Princess Leia in the popular sci-fi movie franchise, and although it was previously confirmed Disney wouldn't be using CGI to bring her back to life for the ninth instalment of the saga, her brother Todd has hinted there's a chance the studio could reuse old footage of the actress.

He told the New York Daily News: ''Both of us were like, 'Yes, how do you take her out of it?' And the answer is you don't. She's as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan -- when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that's what's happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue ... To me, Star Wars is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can't mess with it.''

The news comes after Disney and Lucasfilm ensured fans back in January that they had no plans to ''digitally recreate'' the character of Princess Leia for the movie.

They said in a statement: ''We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

''Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.''

Carrie and her alter-ego will still appear in the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', because her scenes were already finished before the time of her death.