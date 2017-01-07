Carrie Fisher was thrilled that her character Princess Leia appeared in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and was shown the footage by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.
The 60-year-old actress - who died last month after suffering a heart attack - was heavily involved in the filming process, which involved having actress Ingvild Deila stand in for her before the special effects team imposed elements of Fisher into the frames.
Lucasfilm chief creative officer/visual effects supervisor John Knoll told ABC News: ''She was involved in the process and, you know, she saw the final result and she loved it.
'I got a call afterwards from Kathy [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] saying, 'Well, Carrie loved it'.
''We had really good scans of her and ... we matched a couple of frames very exactly with our CG model and then sort of bounced back and forth between our render and the archival frame.''
And John told Buzzfeed that Kathleen said Carrie ''squealed with delight'' while watching the footage.
However, he added that he has no idea how filmmakers plan to proceed with Carrie's character following the actress' sudden death.
He said: ''They wrapped principal photography on 'Episode VIII' about six months ago, so they've shot her whole role. I know that they were expecting her to have a pretty sizable role in 'Episode IX', and now that's all going to be changed. But I don't know what the plans are.
''I haven't been involved in any conversation about a technological solution.''
