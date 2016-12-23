Carrie Fisher is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack on an airplane.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress was travelling on a flight from London to Los Angeles when eyewitnesses claim she stopped breathing and had to receive CPR from staff, doctors and nurses, who were passengers onboard.

Brad Gage, who was on the flight, tweeted: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''

Whilst Anna Akana wrote on her own account: ''Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ... So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped ... Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah ... Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap (sic)''

The Los Angeles Times reports that Carrie, 60, was taken to hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who met her as her plane touched down in the US.

A source said Carrie was ''in a lot of distress on the flight''.

Since the news broke, Carrie's co-stars have rushed to Twitter to wish her well.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the film franchise, wrote: ''Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.''

Whilst William Shatner shared: ''I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher (sic)''