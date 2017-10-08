Mark Hamill has revealed Carrie Fisher was supposed to feature heavily in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', but her character general Leia Organa will still have a ''respectful'' end to her story.
Carrie Fisher was supposed to take centre stage in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.
The screen legend - who passed away last December - had returned to the franchise alongside fellow veterans Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in the seventh installment of the series, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and had been filming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' before her death.
And though Mark - who plays Luke Skywalker - has promised fans will ''love'' her turn as general Leia Organa in the upcoming new film, he admitted movie bosses have had to create a new ending for her character.
Speaking at New York Comic Con, he said: ''You're going to really love her in ['Last Jedi'].
''I know they're going to try and find a way to close her story in [Episode] Nine that gives her the respect she deserves, because [Han Solo] was more prominent in ['The Force Awakens'], Luke's a little more prominent in Eight, and certainly Leia was meant to be more prominent in Nine.
''Worldwide, everyone feels that gap she left. But we all have to hang in there. And if she's out there somewhere, we have to give her the one-finger salute. Come on everybody, for Carrie.''
And Mark admitted he has really missed Carrie's presence on set, but he thinks his feelings are ''selfish'', especially because the actress' own daughter, Billie Lourd, is now a part of the franchise and things are even harder for her to deal with.
He said: ''Ordinarily, her timing was exquisite, but in this case, it's heartbreakingly difficult to even acknowledge the loss. And I'm selfish about it. I talk about, 'Oh, she would've made things so much more fun.'
''But think about what Billie's going through. Not only to lose her mom, but the very next day, her grandmother? It's just unimaginable. I can't think of anything quite like it.''
Meanwhile, the 66-year-old actor hinted fans will see a more cynical and downbeat side to his character in 'The Last Jedi'.
He said: ''No one just wants to see a retread of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We've seen the benevolent Jedi master training people.
''In the trailer, ''Luke says, 'I only know one truth: It's time for the Jedi to end.' You haven't figured out what Luke's been doing for 30 years, (but) how does the most optimistic character in all the movies get to that point? It won't be much longer now until you find out.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...