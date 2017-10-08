Carrie Fisher was supposed to take centre stage in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The screen legend - who passed away last December - had returned to the franchise alongside fellow veterans Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in the seventh installment of the series, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and had been filming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' before her death.

And though Mark - who plays Luke Skywalker - has promised fans will ''love'' her turn as general Leia Organa in the upcoming new film, he admitted movie bosses have had to create a new ending for her character.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, he said: ''You're going to really love her in ['Last Jedi'].

''I know they're going to try and find a way to close her story in [Episode] Nine that gives her the respect she deserves, because [Han Solo] was more prominent in ['The Force Awakens'], Luke's a little more prominent in Eight, and certainly Leia was meant to be more prominent in Nine.

''Worldwide, everyone feels that gap she left. But we all have to hang in there. And if she's out there somewhere, we have to give her the one-finger salute. Come on everybody, for Carrie.''

And Mark admitted he has really missed Carrie's presence on set, but he thinks his feelings are ''selfish'', especially because the actress' own daughter, Billie Lourd, is now a part of the franchise and things are even harder for her to deal with.

He said: ''Ordinarily, her timing was exquisite, but in this case, it's heartbreakingly difficult to even acknowledge the loss. And I'm selfish about it. I talk about, 'Oh, she would've made things so much more fun.'

''But think about what Billie's going through. Not only to lose her mom, but the very next day, her grandmother? It's just unimaginable. I can't think of anything quite like it.''

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old actor hinted fans will see a more cynical and downbeat side to his character in 'The Last Jedi'.

He said: ''No one just wants to see a retread of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We've seen the benevolent Jedi master training people.

''In the trailer, ''Luke says, 'I only know one truth: It's time for the Jedi to end.' You haven't figured out what Luke's been doing for 30 years, (but) how does the most optimistic character in all the movies get to that point? It won't be much longer now until you find out.''