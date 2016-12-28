Carrie Fisher had a ''larger role'' in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', according to Deadline.
Carrie Fisher had a ''larger role'' in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'.
According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actress - who passed away this week, just a few days after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles - was due to play a bigger part in the next movie than she had in 'The Force Awakens'.
An official from Lucasfilms previously said Carrie was ''absolutely wrapped'' on the new movie but it was too early to know how her untimely death would affect future movies.
Carrie co-stars with her daughter Billie Lourd in 'Episode VIII'.
'Star Wars: Episode IX' is not due to start filming for at least a year.
Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has paid tribute to her ''very special friend'' Carrie.
The 63-year-old film producer spoke of the ''indomitable spirit, incredible wit and loving heart'' of the actress.
Kathleen said in a statement: ''Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us.
''She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.''
And Disney CEO Bob Iger also remembered the actress, who he dubbed as ''one of a kind''.
He shared: ''Carrie Fisher was one of a kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence.
''Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...