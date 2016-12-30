Carrie Fisher's longtime former assistant has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late boss on Facebook, revealing his three years as her sidekick were amazing.
Byrone Lane, who the actress referred to as Byronius, admits life with spontaneous Carrie was a joy because she lived such a full life.
"Most of my time with her involved me staring at her, wide-eyed and in blissful shock that one person could live a life so fully," he writes. "We rode dog sleds in Canada, swam hot springs in Japan, pet koalas in Australia. That's how she lived. Extraordinary. Brilliant. Hilarious. And generous!
"Not every assistant job is like that. I was with her for nearly three years. Every moment is a treasure, inspiration."
Lane insists he'll never forget Carrie, who died on Tuesday (27Dec16), adding, "She has been a force in my life from the moment I met her... Every memory with her is bursting with colour... I'll miss her so, so much."
Meanwhile, the Star Wars icon's brother Todd has posted a sketch of the actress and their mother Debbie Reynolds taking their final curtain call, dressed as their most famous characters from Star Wars and Singin' in the Rain, online.
He added the caption: "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."
Debbie died on Wednesday (28Dec16) after suffering a stroke at her son's home while planning Carrie's funeral.
