The Star Wars actress passed away aged 60 on 27 December (16) after suffering a heart attack. Just days before, she had wrapped filming on the comedy, about an American man and Irish woman who deal with a number of disasters after a one night stand leads to a pregnancy.

Fisher had played Mia, the mother-in-law of Sharon Horgan's character Sharon Morris since the first series of the show, and in an interview with the BBC, Horgan recalled her time working with the Hollywood icon, in what is thought to be her last television appearance.

"The first and second series, we didn't have her for very long," Horgan told the BBC. "She flew in and did her bit in about a day and a half. In series three, we wrote a bigger, chunkier part for her in episode six and got to spend time with her.

"She was part of the gang... All of the cast got to spend time with her. We really feel privileged. She was funny all of the time. She was incredibly witty company."

Asked how Fisher's character would be written out of the show, Horgan admitted: "It's a bit hard to think about yet. I hope time will pass and we'll think of a fitting finish to that story."

Channel 4's Head of Comedy Phil Clarke said Fisher would be seen in "very emotionally powerful scenes" in the show and added: "We think it's a fitting tribute to her."

Catastrophe, which is co-written by its leads Horgan and Rob Delaney, has become a hit on both sides of the Atlantic and it was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding comedy series writing last year (16).

Fisher will also posthumously appear in the Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi later this year (17).