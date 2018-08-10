Carrie Fisher's final 'Star Wars' scenes will be ''magical'', according to her brother Todd.

The actress - who passed away in December 2016 - will feature as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars: Episode IX' through the use of unreleased footage from 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', and Todd is looking forward to seeing his sister on the big screen again.

He said: ''My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me ... It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to director J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all.''

Todd is delighted that the 'Star Wars' filmmakers have been able to weave the scenes into the new movie.

He told told ET Canada: ''It is not easy, I could tell you. For me, I have to watch a lot of these old movies and it is heartbreaking sometimes to see your family that has left us.

''But if you believe in the way our family does, in the 'Force', we aren't really apart at all and she will always be with us. But it is nice when you can put her back up on the screen and continue the story and continue the saga. That is important for all of us.''

Todd also claimed Carrie delivered some of her best work in 2017's 'The Last Jedi'.

He explained: ''One of my favourite things Carrie has ever done was the last movie. She says, 'May the Force be with you'. You know, the words, you are hanging on them. There are a lot of those.

''Some of her best acting and I have known her since she didn't know anything about acting. It is remarkable. She is killing it.''