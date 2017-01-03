Carrie Fisher's family are keen to track down two passengers who came to the aid of the actress when she suffered a heart attack on a plane.

The 'Star Wars' actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre on December 23 after she stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles but passed away four days later, and her loved ones reportedly think they wouldn't have had the chance to say goodbye to the 60-year-old star if it hadn't been for the efforts of the off-duty emergency workers.

Family sources told TMZ that flight attendants had asked for medical professionals to come forward to aid Carrie, and the two volunteers who did ''worked like crazy'' to keep the actress alive, even though they couldn't find a pulse for over 10 minutes.

Carrie's family are planning to contact United airlines to see if they can help locate the passengers, one of whom was a nurse, in order to thank them for their efforts.

A private funeral for the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star is expected to take place on Thursday (05.01.17).

However, Carrie's adoring fans around the world won't be left out as they may also get to celebrate the star's life as a public service will reportedly take place later on down the line, a source close to the family have told 'Entertainment Tonight'.

It's thought Carrie's mother Debbie Reynolds - who died a day after the star on December 28 - will also be laid to rest at the same time as the family want them to be buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.