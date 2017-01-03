Carrie Fisher's family are keen to track down two off-duty medical professionals who came to the aid of the actress when she suffered a heart attack on a plane as they think their efforts gave them time to say goodbye to the star.
Carrie Fisher's family are keen to track down two passengers who came to the aid of the actress when she suffered a heart attack on a plane.
The 'Star Wars' actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre on December 23 after she stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles but passed away four days later, and her loved ones reportedly think they wouldn't have had the chance to say goodbye to the 60-year-old star if it hadn't been for the efforts of the off-duty emergency workers.
Family sources told TMZ that flight attendants had asked for medical professionals to come forward to aid Carrie, and the two volunteers who did ''worked like crazy'' to keep the actress alive, even though they couldn't find a pulse for over 10 minutes.
Carrie's family are planning to contact United airlines to see if they can help locate the passengers, one of whom was a nurse, in order to thank them for their efforts.
A private funeral for the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star is expected to take place on Thursday (05.01.17).
However, Carrie's adoring fans around the world won't be left out as they may also get to celebrate the star's life as a public service will reportedly take place later on down the line, a source close to the family have told 'Entertainment Tonight'.
It's thought Carrie's mother Debbie Reynolds - who died a day after the star on December 28 - will also be laid to rest at the same time as the family want them to be buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...