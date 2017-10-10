Carrie Fisher's dog Gary has watched the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer, and his Instagram account has posted a touching tribute to his late owner to mark the occasion.
Carrie Fisher's dog has watched the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer.
The newly released trailer for the eighth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise features an appearance by the late actress, who filmed her scenes for the movie prior to her tragic passing in December at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
And in a touching photo posted on Instagram on Monday (09.10.17), the late star's pet French bulldog Gary Fisher was seen settling down to watch his owner in the trailer.
The picture, which was posted to Gary's official Instagram account, was captioned: ''Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom#garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars (sic)''
Gary served as a therapy dog for Carrie in the final years of her life, and now resides with her assistant Corby McCoin.
Meanwhile, it isn't the first time the famous pooch's social media accounts have written touching messages since the star's passing.
Gary's Twitter account - which, like his Instagram, is run by a handler and isn't affiliated with Carrie - posted a sweet tribute to the icon when she passed away last year.
They wrote at the time: ''Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher ... I'll still be waiting for you....... I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie
''Love knows no season, It haunts the soul eternally. Coolest dog ever posing with the coolest human ever #RIPCarrie #CarrieFisher (sic).''
Carrie has always been close to her pet dog and she previously claimed he was like Elvis because he attracts so much attention.
She said: ''I want to get his tongue pierced. It's like wandering around with Elvis. I've gotten so much attention with it that it seemed like the most natural, ridiculous move - if there could be a combination like that - to put him on the Internet.''
