Carrie Fisher's dog has tweeted his goodbyes in the wake of her untimely death.

The 'Star Wars' icon - who played Princess Leia in the popular movie franchise - passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) after suffering from a heart attack at the age of 60, and the social media account for her French bulldog Gary has posted a number of heartfelt messages in memory of his late owner.

A post shared on Gary's Twitter page read: ''Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher

''I'll still be waiting for you.......

''I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie

''Love knows no season, It haunts the soul eternally.

''Coolest dog ever posing with the coolest human ever #RIPCarrie #CarrieFisher (sic).''

The tweets come after the account first wrote on Christmas Eve (24.12.16) that Gary would be ''waiting'' for Carrie, after she was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre last week when she stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The account posted at the time: ''I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia (sic)''

The tragic news of Carrie's death was announced on Tuesday in a statement made by family spokesman Simon Halls on behalf of Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd.

He said: ''It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.''

Since Carrie's passing, tributes to the star have poured in, with 'Star Wars' co-star Mark Hamill saying he was ''devastated'' by the news.

Uploading an old black and white picture of himself with Carrie, Mark - who played Luke Skywalker - simply wrote: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''