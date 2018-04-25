Carrie Fisher's dog Gary still misses the late 'Star Wars' actress, but takes comfort in spending time with her half-sister Joely Fisher.
Carrie Fisher's dog Gary is still grieving for the late 'Star Wars' star.
The actress passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016, and since then French bulldog Gary has been living with Carrie's former assistant Corby McCoin.
Although the mutt still mopes about because he misses Carrie - who played Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise - the pooch does perk up
during his daily visits from the screen icon's half-sister Joely Fisher.
Joely, 50, told Us Weekly magazine: ''They were very, very close. I truly believe that he recognises that she is not here. But it's funny. When I started spending time with him, we have a similar timber in our voice so when I say 'Gary', like Carrie would have, he looks.''
The 'Til Death' actress added: ''I see Gary every day and he's doing great. He's a really great dog. He's on my Instagram almost every day too, so people can go check him out there. He's a very special animal.''
Gary acted as a therapy dog for Carrie as she dealt with bipolar disorder.
It was previously revealed Gary found comfort in watching her final performance in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Corby took the canine to watch her Carrie's last performance as General Leia Organa in the eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise at the cinema in December 2017.
ABC News reporter Veronica Miracle shared the news on Twitter when she wrote: ''The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen @starwars @ABC7 [sic]''
