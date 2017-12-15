Carrie Fisher's dog has been to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and ''perked up'' every time the late actress was on screen.
Carrie Fisher's dog has been to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and ''perked up'' every time the late actress was on screen.
The actress - who passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016 - made her final outing as General Leia Organa in the eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise in scenes filmed prior to her passing.
And her beloved pet pooch Gary Fisher - who is now being taken care of by her former assistant Corby McCoin - has been to support his late owner after the movie hit cinema screens on Friday (15.12.17).
ABC News reporter Veronica Miracle shared the news on Twitter when she wrote: ''The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen @starwars @ABC7 (sic)''
It comes after Corby previously admitted Gary has been providing emotional support to Carrie's supporters, who love seeing her four-legged friend at events and have encouraged Corby to keep taking him out.
She said: ''The fans, they love him.
''I just think people who don't have conditions and understand what animals bring they kinda look at things as, they're just a dog. But they're not.
''Before working with Carrie, before understanding these type of conditions, it's hard to explain.
''When I go to a Comic-Con or something it's not there to make money. I know people are saying that I'm trying to capitalise.
''What Carrie got out of going to these Comic-Cons, were, you know, how many people would come up and say, 'You're such an influence for women.'
''A lot of it is the bipolar and the mental conditions and what she brought, and people see him, it's not that, 'Oh Carrie's legacy, Princess Leia, and now it's the dog,' it's more that people are like, 'Keeping bringing him out, it's great to see him and let people understand what animals do for people.'''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...