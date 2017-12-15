Carrie Fisher's dog has been to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and ''perked up'' every time the late actress was on screen.

The actress - who passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016 - made her final outing as General Leia Organa in the eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise in scenes filmed prior to her passing.

And her beloved pet pooch Gary Fisher - who is now being taken care of by her former assistant Corby McCoin - has been to support his late owner after the movie hit cinema screens on Friday (15.12.17).

ABC News reporter Veronica Miracle shared the news on Twitter when she wrote: ''The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen @starwars @ABC7 (sic)''

It comes after Corby previously admitted Gary has been providing emotional support to Carrie's supporters, who love seeing her four-legged friend at events and have encouraged Corby to keep taking him out.

She said: ''The fans, they love him.

''I just think people who don't have conditions and understand what animals bring they kinda look at things as, they're just a dog. But they're not.

''Before working with Carrie, before understanding these type of conditions, it's hard to explain.

''When I go to a Comic-Con or something it's not there to make money. I know people are saying that I'm trying to capitalise.

''What Carrie got out of going to these Comic-Cons, were, you know, how many people would come up and say, 'You're such an influence for women.'

''A lot of it is the bipolar and the mental conditions and what she brought, and people see him, it's not that, 'Oh Carrie's legacy, Princess Leia, and now it's the dog,' it's more that people are like, 'Keeping bringing him out, it's great to see him and let people understand what animals do for people.'''