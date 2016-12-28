Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd is reportedly set to take custody of her late mother's beloved pet dog Gary.
The Star Wars actress passed away on Tuesday (27Dec16) at the age of 60, just four days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
She leaves behind her four-year-old French bulldog Gary, who became famous for regularly joining her on the red carpet and for television interviews, and for having his own Twitter account.
It has now been reported her only child, Scream Queens actress Billie, will take in Gary and look after him alongside her own French bulldog, named Tina, as per her late mother's wishes, according to TMZ.com.
If the 24-year-old, whose father is top Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd, is ever unable to care for the dog, the pooch will remain in the family.
A representative for Gary, who was beside Carrie when she suffered a heart attack, took to the dog's Twitter page to pay tribute to Carrie following her death.
"Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher," the post read. Following her heart attack on Friday (23Dec16), a picture of Gary looking out of a window was uploaded with the caption, "I'll be waiting right here mommy".
The photo was shared again on Tuesday (27Dec16) with the new caption, "I'll still be waiting for you......."
Gary was adopted by Carrie as a service pet to help her tackle bipolar disorder. She told the Herald Tribune in 2013, "Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."
Carrie's celebrity friends and fans flocked to honour her memory after the news of her death broke, with stars such as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas all issuing heartfelt statements, while Billie's co-stars Lea Michele, Ariana Grande and Taylor Lautner also offered their condolences.
