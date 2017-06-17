The late Carrie Fisher reportedly died from sleep apnea.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star tragically passed away in December last year aged 60, and although it was believed her death was due to a cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Coroner report has stated her actual cause of death was the common sleep disorder, which causes a person to take more pauses and breathe slowly when they sleep, TMZ has reported.

But the document, which was unveiled on Friday (16.06.17), has reported that sleep apnea was not the sole cause of her death and ''other undetermined factors'' are believed to have contributed to her passing.

And the L.A County Court's statement is believed to have listed heart disease and drug use as those ''other conditions'' that caused her death, although the medical examiner has yet to decipher whether the drugs were significant enough to kill her.

It is also believed that on the death certificate the cause of death will remain as undetermined.

This news comes over five months after a medical expert performed an autopsy on Carrie three days after she passed away.

The L.A County Court previously released a report earlier this year, and after the first document was published Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, spoke out about her late mother's battle with drug addiction and mental illness throughout her ''entire life''.

Speaking previously, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.

''She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.''