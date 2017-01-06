Carrie Fisher's ashes are being stored in a giant Prozac pill, which the actress bought many years ago.
The 'Star Wars' actress passed away last month after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and her brother Todd Fisher has been spotted carrying a giant Prozac pill case with her ashes in it.
Speaking after a funeral service for Carrie, 60, and their mother Debbie Reynolds, 84, - who passed away one day after Carrie - at Hollywood's Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday (06.01.17), Todd told Entertainment Tonight: ''Carrie's favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill. She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie [Lourd, Carrie's daughter] and I felt it was where she'd want to be.
''We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favourite thing, and so that's how you do it. And so they're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that.''
It is believed that some of Carrie's ashes were buried alongside her mother and Todd revealed plans for a public memorial for them both later in the year.
He said: ''Everybody's as settled as we can be, and we're not going to go any further. We'll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all the family friends, but this was a private family service and we're - it was fitting and it was beautiful.''
''We have so much of them that was left behind. All of my sister's words and all the movies, and all the things that they created. That's what we need to remember.
''They were both Molly Browns of sorts. 'Molly Brown's a movie my mom made years ago and it's about a very strong woman. They were very, very strong women right to the end.''
