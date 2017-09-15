Annotated scripts by the late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher are set to be sold at auction this October.
Carrie Fisher's annotated scripts for 'Star Wars' are being auctioned.
The 'Star Wars' legend starred as Princess Leia in the original trilogy and reprised her role in 2015's 'The Force Awakens', however, the actress tragically died in December last year, just a few days before her own mother Debbie Reynolds.
Now, some of the star's personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the sci-fi films will be going up for auction during a three day Carrie and Debbie property auction on October 7 to 9, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The first is the actress' shooting script from 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' and the 158-page script features annotations by Fisher which show the subtext and context of her iconic character's dialogue. It is estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,0000.
Another 'Empire Strikes Back' script with a title page reading: ''Star Wars Episode Five The Empire Strikes Back. By Leigh Brackett and Larry Kasdan. From the Novel by George Lucas. (sic)''
Series creator George Lucas inscribed the bounded script: ''To Carrie, May the force be with you. George.''
It is expected to sell around $20,000 to $30,000.
Also up for auction is her bound presentation script for the 1977 movie 'Episode IV: A New Hope', which is also signed by the filmmaker.
George wrote on the script: ''To Carrie with much love, George.''
It is estimated to sell for around $20,000 to $30,000.
The last script - which is set to sell around $20,000 to $30,000 - is for the final film in the original trilogy 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' and is also signed by George.
The 107-page script's title page reads: ''Star Wars Episode Six Return of the Jedi Screenplay. By Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas. Story by George Lucas.''
It also features 13 promotional stills of Fisher from various scenes in the film.
Fisher's last outing as Princess Leia will be in 'The Last Jedi' which is set for release this December.
