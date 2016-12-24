Carrie Fisher is ''out of emergency'' after she suffered a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

Her brother Todd Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter that the 60-year-old actress has been stabilised but says he could not comment more on the star's current state.

Since news of Carrie's heart attack - which happened whilst the actress was travelling back to the US from London - broke, celebrities have taken to Twitter to send their well wishes to the 'Star Wars' actress, who is best known for playing Princess Leia in the science fiction franchise.

Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker opposite Carrie - wrote: ''as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher (sic)''

Whilst Bette Midler shared: ''#CarrieFisher's had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. (sic)''

According to TMZ, the actress is currently on a ventilator at UCLA Medical Centre and her daughter Billie Lourd, 24, and her French bulldog Gary are said to be by her side.

Eyewitnesses say Carrie had stopped breathing and was given treatment by other passengers, who happened to be medical professionals.

Fellow passenger and actor Brad Gage tweeted: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''

Whilst Anna Akana added on her own account: ''Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ...

''So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped ... Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah ... Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap (sic)''