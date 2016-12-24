Carrie Fisher is in a stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a serious heart attack while on a plane.
The Star Wars icon was onboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23Dec16) when she went into cardiac arrest around 15 minutes before landing.
According to TMZ.com, a crewmember appealed for any medical personnel on board the flight to come forward, prompting an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT) to offer his help. He headed into the first class cabin, where Fisher had been seated, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were waiting to treat Fisher at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was reportedly "unresponsive" as she was taken to UCLA Medical Center.
An emergency services insider tells the Los Angeles Times the actress was "in a lot of distress on the flight", although it's not clear why.
She was initially said to be in a critical condition, but her brother, Todd Fisher, has since told The Associated Press she is "out of emergency" and her condition has stablised.
Her daughter Billie Lourd, Carrie's only child with her ex, talent agent Bryan Lourd, and her beloved French bulldog, Gary, were spotted arriving at UCLA Medical Center shortly after the actress was admitted.
The 60-year-old star, famed for her role as Princess Leia, has been travelling across the globe promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.
She was previously hospitalised for issues relating to her bipolar disorder in 2013 after she began slurring her words during a performance on the Holland America Eurodam cruise ship in the Caribbean.
She later blamed the incident on an embarrassing medication mix-up.
"My medication had a little problem with itself," she told Extra. "I happened to be on stage with one of my dogs. It was a very eccentric moment, but you have problems with medication and you can have... It's a balance issue. I went out of balance in public."
