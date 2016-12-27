Carrie Fisher is said to have never regained consciousness after she was first admitted to hospital on Friday (23.12.16).
The 'Star Wars' actress - who passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack - was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre last week after she stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
TMZ reports that Carrie's condition did not improve since she was whisked off the flight and taken to hospital.
The actress' tragic death was confirmed by family spokesman Simon Halls in a statement, where he spoke on behalf of Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd.
He said: ''It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.''
Earlier in the week, Carrie's brother Todd Fisher said the star was still being treated in the intensive care unit at the facility in Los Angeles.
He shared at the time: ''She's in the ICU and everybody's praying for her. There's nothing new from the doctors. There's nothing new at all ... There's no good news or bad news.''
Since Carrie's untimely passing, tributes have flooded in for the legendary actress, who was best known for playing Princess Leia in the science fiction film franchise.
Her co-star Mark Hamill shared a black and white picture of the pair, captioning it: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''
Whilst Billy Dee Williams - who played Lando Calrissian - wrote on social media: ''I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!''
