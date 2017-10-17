Hollywood star Carrie Fisher sent a cow tongue to a Hollywood producer who sexually harassed her friend Heather Ross.
The 'Star Wars' actress - who passed away in December 2016, aged 60 - came to the defence of her long-time friend and writer Heather Ross in an unusual way, after Heather revealed she'd been harassed by a producer, who pushed her against the seat of a car and held her down.
Heather recalled: ''About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow'.
''I asked her what was inside and she said, 'It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, 'If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'''
Heather said Carrie's unusual move proved to be a great source of comfort for her.
What's more, she felt the Hollywood star's actions underlined that their friendship was concrete, rather than ''fake''.
Speaking to Arizona radio station 94.9 MixFM, the Emmy Award winner shared: ''It felt validating to know, 'Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend.' That's who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face.''
Meanwhile, Carrie is poised to appear in the much-anticipated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is set for release in December.
And her co-star John Boyega recently said that Carrie's character, Princess Leia, will live ''forever'' in the sci-fi franchise.
He explained: ''She is still kept alive in this franchise and that's the beauty of it - she lives forever in a sense.''
