Carrie Fisher has reportedly already been laid to rest.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress - who passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack a few days previous - is said to have already been cremated as it was her wish to be laid to rest in this way.

However, Carrie's mother Debbie Reynolds had spoken of her wish to be buried and so the family will carry out the request of their late relative as they had asked. Debbie will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burbank, California alongside a small coffin, which will contain some of the ashes belonging to her daughter Carrie, who was just 60-years-old when she passed, TMZ reports.

Since the pair's tragic deaths, only a day apart from each other, Carrie's half sibling Joely has penned a heartfelt tribute to the actress, who was arguably best known for playing Princess Leia in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

She wrote: ''You all lost Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher; I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror. My brother Todd has lost his sister and his mother, whom he has said will lay to rest together. There is no universe where these ladies are not due their appropriate pedestals, and both will be memorialized in separate ceremonies in coming weeks.

''My sister Tricia Leigh and I vow to be whatever our niece Billie needs us to be. We will pick up the saber, use the force ... whatever. We will honor these two magical people who have left the tribe in the way they lived, with grandeur and grace. I want them back but since I know that is not possible, I will soldier on. I have changed my shoes and will keep dancing to honor these magic people ... You can't ''right'' this s**t, but you can ''write ''it. And do I have a hell of a book in me.''