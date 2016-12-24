Carrie Fisher has been placed in the ''intensive care unit'' (ICU) following her heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.16).
Her brother, Todd Fisher, was believed to have confirmed to media outlets that the 60-year-old actress was ''out of emergency'' and had been stabilised, but he has now said there has been ''nothing new'' from the doctors treating the star and so he cannot determine her state.
He told Variety magazine: ''She's in the ICU and everybody's praying for her.
''There's nothing new from the doctors. There's nothing new at all... There's no good news or bad news.''
Todd also claims that publications had been ''writing between the lines'' by assuming that moving the 'Star Wars' actress - who is best known for playing Princess Leia in the franchise - out of the emergency room meant she was in a stable condition.
News of Carrie's heart attack - which she suffered whilst travelling on a flight from London to Los Angeles - first broke when fellow passengers took to Twitter to express their ''shock'' after she stopped breathing and had to receive CPR from staff, doctors and nurses, who were passengers onboard.
Fellow passenger Brad Gage tweeted: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''
Whilst Anna Akana wrote on her own account: ''Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ... So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped ... Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah ... Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap (sic)''
