A Lucasfilms official says that Carrie Fisher had already wrapped filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' before she died on Tuesday (27.12.16).
Carrie Fisher had already wrapped filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' when she passed away.
The actress was just 60-years-old when she died on Tuesday (27.12.16) after suffering a heart attack but an official has told TMZ that she had already finished filming the next instalment of the science fiction franchise, in which she played Princess Leia.
The official from Lucasfilms said Carrie was ''absolutely wrapped'' on the new movie but said it was too early to know how her untimely death would affect future movies.
Carrie passed away four days after she stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.16). Whilst onboard, she was given CPR by staff, doctors and nurses before she was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre.
Brad Gage, who was on the flight, tweeted at the time: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''
Whilst Anna Akana, who was also on board, wrote on her own account: ''Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ... So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped ... Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah ... Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap (sic)''
Carrie leaves behind her mother Debbie Reynolds, her daughter Billie Lourd and her beloved pet pooch Gary.
