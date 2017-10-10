Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher features in the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Carrie Fisher features in the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The iconic actress - who starred as Princess Leia in the sci-fi movie series - passed away in December last year shortly after she stopped breathing during a transatlantic flight, and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will mark her final on-screen appearance.
Carrie is joined in the new trailer by Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, with the teaser footage lasting a little over two minutes.
In the trailer, Daisy's character, Rey, is seen developing her lightsaber skills with the help of Luke Skywalker.
During one particular scene, she says: ''Inside it's always been there, but now it's awake. And I need help.''
Carrie's appearance in the trailer comes shortly after Mark - who plays Luke Skywalker - revealed she was supposed to take centre stage in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.
Mark said that although fans will ''love'' her role in the upcoming film, he admitted movie bosses have had to create a new ending for her character.
He said: ''You're going to really love her in ['Last Jedi'].
''I know they're going to try and find a way to close her story in [Episode] Nine that gives her the respect she deserves, because [Han Solo] was more prominent in ['The Force Awakens'], Luke's a little more prominent in 'Eight', and certainly Leia was meant to be more prominent in 'Nine'.
''Worldwide, everyone feels that gap she left. But we all have to hang in there.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...