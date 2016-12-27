Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress has passed away after suffering a heart attack, a statement from the family has confirmed.

Speaking on behalf of Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd, family spokesman Simon Halls said: ''It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.''

It comes only days after Carrie stopped breathing on a flight from London to Los Angeles and was given CPR by staff, doctors and nurses onboard.

Brad Gage, who was on the flight, tweeted at the time: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''

Carrie was taken to UCLA Medical Centre where she was being treated in the intensive care unit.

Her brother Todd Fisher revealed at the time: ''She's in the ICU and everybody's praying for her. There's nothing new from the doctors. There's nothing new at all ... There's no good news or bad news.''

The legendary actress was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the science fiction franchise and was part of Hollywood from a young age, being the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and entertainer Eddie Fisher.

Carrie is survived by her mother Debbie, her daughter Billie, 24, and her beloved French bulldog Gary.