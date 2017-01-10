The mother and daughter duo died a day apart the week following Christmas (16). They were laid to rest side by side at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday (06Jan17).

Now their official death certificates confirm 84-year-old Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured in her brain, causing a stroke, while hypertension was a factor.

Her daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie, died of a "cardiac arrest/deferred" four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She reportedly never regained consciousness and spent Christmas Day in the hospital surrounded by her family.

It's still not clear what caused the cardiac arrest. Toxicology tests will now determine if there were any drugs in the actress' system.