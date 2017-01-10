Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' death certificates have confirmed the actresses died from heart-related issues.
The mother and daughter duo died a day apart the week following Christmas (16). They were laid to rest side by side at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday (06Jan17).
Now their official death certificates confirm 84-year-old Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured in her brain, causing a stroke, while hypertension was a factor.
Her daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie, died of a "cardiac arrest/deferred" four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
She reportedly never regained consciousness and spent Christmas Day in the hospital surrounded by her family.
It's still not clear what caused the cardiac arrest. Toxicology tests will now determine if there were any drugs in the actress' system.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...