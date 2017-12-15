Carrie Fisher's life and career have been celebrated in a commemorative ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Todd Fisher, younger brother of the late 'Star Wars' actress, was among guests who paid tribute to Carrie as a memorial plaque was installed at the iconic cinema in Los Angeles on Thursday (14.12.17).

Fans lined the streets outside the movie theatre as actors dressed as legednary 'Star Wars' characters Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO walked the red carpet and the Salvation Army brass band performed.

The memorial plaque, bearing a picture of Carrie as her 'Star Wars' alter-ego Princess Leia, read: ''Carrie Fisher: Beloved by fans worldwide.

''December 14 2017.

''Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, her Star Wars home since 1977.

'''We love you Carrie'''.

Actor, director and producer Todd, 59, cut a special cake and handed out pieces to fans, ahead of the opening of the latest instalment in the franchise 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at the cinema.

Carrie died at home in Los Angeles on December 27, 2016 having suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 60, just finishing filming her part in the movie.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke at Todd's home whilst planning the funeral and died later that afternoon at the age of 84.

Carrie's daughter and Debbie's granddaughter Billie Lourd, 25, will reprise her role as Kaydel Ko Connix in the final movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Mark Hamill, who stars opposite Carrie as Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films - has thanked the franchise's fans for helping him ''get through'' the days after Carrie's death.

The 66-year-old actor formed a close bond with the late actress four decades ago when they starred together in the first instalment of the sci-fi movie franchise.

Mark said: ''She was one of a kind, obviously. We'll never replace her. And it's comforting, because even though it's been really hard and I don't even know that I've come to terms with it yet, it's felt by all of us. I mean you're all helping me get through it, because even if you didn't know her personally, she felt like family. So everywhere I go, people are helping me deal with it.''