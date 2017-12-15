Carrie Fisher will be a part of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre forever after a memorial plaque honouring the late 'Star Wars' star was installed in a glittering ceremony.
Carrie Fisher's life and career have been celebrated in a commemorative ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Todd Fisher, younger brother of the late 'Star Wars' actress, was among guests who paid tribute to Carrie as a memorial plaque was installed at the iconic cinema in Los Angeles on Thursday (14.12.17).
Fans lined the streets outside the movie theatre as actors dressed as legednary 'Star Wars' characters Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO walked the red carpet and the Salvation Army brass band performed.
The memorial plaque, bearing a picture of Carrie as her 'Star Wars' alter-ego Princess Leia, read: ''Carrie Fisher: Beloved by fans worldwide.
''December 14 2017.
''Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, her Star Wars home since 1977.
'''We love you Carrie'''.
Actor, director and producer Todd, 59, cut a special cake and handed out pieces to fans, ahead of the opening of the latest instalment in the franchise 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at the cinema.
Carrie died at home in Los Angeles on December 27, 2016 having suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 60, just finishing filming her part in the movie.
Her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke at Todd's home whilst planning the funeral and died later that afternoon at the age of 84.
Carrie's daughter and Debbie's granddaughter Billie Lourd, 25, will reprise her role as Kaydel Ko Connix in the final movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Mark Hamill, who stars opposite Carrie as Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films - has thanked the franchise's fans for helping him ''get through'' the days after Carrie's death.
The 66-year-old actor formed a close bond with the late actress four decades ago when they starred together in the first instalment of the sci-fi movie franchise.
Mark said: ''She was one of a kind, obviously. We'll never replace her. And it's comforting, because even though it's been really hard and I don't even know that I've come to terms with it yet, it's felt by all of us. I mean you're all helping me get through it, because even if you didn't know her personally, she felt like family. So everywhere I go, people are helping me deal with it.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...