Carrie Fisher reportedly purchased a house in London before she died on Tuesday (27.12.16).
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress was just 60-years-old when she died on Tuesday (27.12.16) after suffering a heart attack and had reportedly been planning to spend more time in the United Kingdom before her untimely death.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Carrie had just bought a place in London; [she was] looking forward to having more time there.''
Since Carrie's tragic death, tributes have flooded in for the legendary actress.
Harrison Ford - who played Han Solo in the science fiction franchise - said: ''Carrie was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.''
Whilst Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker - shared in a Facebook post: ''It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.
''Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh (sic)''
Carrie leaves behind her mother Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Billie Lourd.
