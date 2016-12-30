Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds will most "likely" share a joint funeral service, according to family member Todd Fisher.
The Star Wars actress passed away on Tuesday (27Dec16) at the age of 60 just days after suffering a heart attack during a flight, and a day later, on Wednesday (28Dec), her mother died following a stroke, aged 84.
Todd, Carrie's sister and Debbie's son, was spotted visiting the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where many famous figures have been buried, on Thursday (29Dec). According to TMZ.com, Debbie had a family plot there.
He has also confirmed to the New York Daily News the family wants a joint service which will honour the bond between mother and daughter.
“It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics,” he said. “I’m going out right now to look at places... We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”
It is also thought there will be a second larger memorial service for the public.
Todd has told ABC News he is yet to lock down a date and location for the funeral. TMZ reports that there have been delays with carrying out an autopsy on Carrie's body and the LA County Coroner is still waiting for permission to go ahead with the process.
Before his mother died, Todd had told ABC News he was letting Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd make the big decisions about her memorial service.
"Carrie loves a good party, so, you know, I'm sure she'll want to throw a party for her," he said.
On Thursday night, Todd took to Twitter to share a poignant drawing a fan had made of Carrie dressed as Princess Leia and Debbie in her yellow Singin' in the Rain costume stood arm in arm.
"This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years," he wrote in the caption. "I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."
