Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were honoured with a moving tribute featuring home movies and clips from their famous film roles at the Golden Globe awards.
The 'Star Wars' actress and her 'Singin' in the Rain' star mother died within a day of one another last month, and producers at the ceremony on Sunday (08.01.17) honoured their lives and careers with a touching video display featuring a montage of clips from their films alongside family photos.
Introducing the tribute, host Jimmy Fallon said: ''A few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within a couple of days. It was a terrible loss that we all felt.''
Shortly after the tribute aired, Debbie's son, Carrie's brother Todd Fisher wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honouring my girls.(sic)''
Veteran actress Meryl Streep - who attended the pair's joint funeral last week - referenced Carrie at the end of her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award, revealing a quote her pal had once said to her.
She said: ''Take your broken heart, make it into art. Thank you my friend.''
And 'The Night Manager' actor Tom Hiddleston - who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - praised Carrie as a ''fighter'' and urged people to follow her lead and ''live as fully'' as they can.
He said backstage: ''Carrie Fisher was such a fighter. I spent one evening with her in Washington last summer at the White House Correspondents' dinner as a guest of the Guardian newspaper.
''She had this indomitable spirit that was bigger than the occasion. She was such a force for life.
''I think if we can take anything, a lesson from her, it's to live as fully as we can, to embrace our weaknesses and that very act makes them become strengths.
''She was so funny... she was looking after her dog Gary and I (was) looking after his rubber duck which was a rubber duck of Princess Leia.''
Carrie died aged 60 on December 27, a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, while her 84-year-old mother passed away after a stroke on December 28.
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
