Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have been buried together in Los Angeles.
The 'Star Wars' actress was cremated earlier this week but on Friday (06.01.17), some of her ashes were buried alongside her mother at Hollywood's Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Carrie, 60, died on December 27, after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, while Debbie, 84, passed away one day later after reportedly suffering a stroke.
Carrie's brother Todd Fisher, daughter Billie Lourd and Billie's reported boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, were among the mourners at the service.
The day before the burial, Carrie and Debbie were remembered at a private memorial at Carrie's home in Los Angeles, where Meryl Streep performed the song 'Happy Days Are Here Again' by Ben Selvin and The Crooners.
Speaking about the ceremony, a friend close to the family said: ''By the end everyone was singing.
''Billie wanted the people her mother loved to at her in that living room one last time.
''The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.''
The ceremony is believed to have been attended by over 150 guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracey Ullman, comedian Stephen Fry and Carrie's beloved dog Gary, who all dined on fried chicken, green vegetables and cornbread.
The close friend said the service brought back fond memories of days spent at the house with Carrie and her mother.
The source said: ''Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you've ever heard.''
