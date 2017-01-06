Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' funeral had ''everybody singing''.

The late 'Star Wars' actress - who died aged 60 on December 27 - and her late mother, who passed away one day later aged 84 after suffering a possible stroke, were remembered in a private service at Carrie's house in Los Angeles on Thursday (05.01.17), and it has been reported all of the mourners who attended the memorial joined in when Meryl Streep performed Carrie's favourite song 'Happy Days Are Here Again' by Ben Selvin and The Crooners.

Speaking about the ceremony, a friend close to the family told PEOPLE: ''By the end everyone was singing.''

And it has been revealed Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd, 24, decided to hold the service at her late parent's home because she wanted people who knew her relatives to be in her living room, where many a party took place, for ''one last time''.

The source explained: ''Billie wanted the people her mother loved to at her in that living room one last time.

''The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.''

The ceremony is believed to have seen over 125 guests attend, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracey Ullman, comedian Stephen Fry, Carrie's beloved dog Gary and her brother Todd Fisher, who all dined on the American star's favourite food of fried chicken, green vegetables and cornbread.

The close friend has hinted the service brought back fond memories of days spent with Carrie, which would see her sip on a can of fizzy drink whilst ambling around her home barefoot.

The source said: ''Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you've ever heard.''

Although the service yesterday was private, a public memorial is set to take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California, on Friday (06.01.17).