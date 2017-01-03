The two stars, who died a day apart last week, will be remembered at a family memorial, with a more public celebration planned for the future, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fisher's brother and Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, revealed he was planning a joint funeral for the pair. The actresses will be buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Fisher died last Tuesday (27Dec16), days after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles from London. Her mother passed away on Wednesday (28Dec16) following a stroke.

Carrie was 60 and Debbie 84.

The Star Wars icon's daughter, Billie Lourd, broke her silence on Monday to thank fans for their support, stating: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."