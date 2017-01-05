The pilot of the plane on which Carrie Fisher went into cardiac arrest tried to speed up landing in order to get her treated sooner.

The 60-year-old actress was flying from London to Los Angeles on December 23 when she fell ill, passing away at UCLA Medical Centre just four days later, and now TMZ has obtained the recording of the 911 call made by United Airlines.

The staff member can be heard telling authorities the 11-hour flight was ''making up time'' in the air and around 10 minutes away from landing.

The caller said: ''We have one of our international flights coming in from London, it's about 10 minutes out and it's a medical emergency for a passenger.''

And the website also obtained the audio of the call to emergency services placed when Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds - who died the day after her daughter - suffered a fatal stroke.

A man on the line confirmed the 'Singin' in the Rain' star's son was with her, and later in the call a nurse was heard discussing her vital signs, before terminating the conversation when a doctor arrived on the scene.

It was recently revealed the 'Star Wars' star's family are keen to track down two off-duty medical staff who came to Carrie's aid on the flight.

The actress' loved ones reportedly think they wouldn't have had the chance to say goodbye to her if it hadn't been for the efforts of the off-duty emergency workers.

Flight attendants had asked for medical professionals to come forward to aid Carrie, and the two volunteers who did ''worked like crazy'' to keep the actress alive, even though they couldn't find a pulse for over 10 minutes.

Carrie's family are planning to contact United airlines to see if they can help locate the passengers, one of whom was a nurse, in order to thank them for their efforts.