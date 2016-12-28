Carrie Fisher's daughter is planning to keep the late actress' beloved pet pooch Gary.

Billie Lourd is reportedly taking in the French bulldog - which Carrie never went anywhere without - after her mother passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) at the age of 60.

The 'Scream Queens' actress, 24, already has a French bulldog called Tina and Billie is hoping the two pets will get along well when they live together, TMZ reports.

Carrie's tragic death was announced by family spokesperson Simon Halls on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of Billie, he said: ''It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.''

Carrie first fell ill when she was travelling on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.16).

Brad Gage, who was on the flight, tweeted at the time: ''I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs ... I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. (sic)''

Whilst another passenger Anna Akana shared: ''Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ... So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped ... Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah ... Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap (sic)''

Following the flight, Carrie was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre where she was put on a ventilator and was treated in the intensive care unit.