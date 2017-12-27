Billie Lourd has paid an emotional tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death.
Carrie Fisher's daughter paid an emotional tribute to her on the first anniversary of her death.
Carrie passed away on December 27, 2016, and exactly one year later, her actress daughter Billie Lourd travelled to Norway to see the Northern Lights, which her mother was obsessed with.
Billie shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: ''My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across unworthy irises'. And she did. I love you times infinity (sic).''
Billie, 25, made her emotional journey with her reported boyfriend Austen Rydell, her father Bryan Lourd, his husband Bruce Bozzi, and Bruce's daughter Ava.
'Scream Queens' actress Billie recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Carrie - ''impossible to deal with''.
She said: ''Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.''
Meanwhile, Carrie's brother Todd previously praised his niece for staying strong in the wake of the family's terrible losses.
He said: ''She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.
''When I was standing in the room the day after my sister died and we're in the hospital and my mother was dying, I mean, I was more heartbroken watching my niece than I was for myself. It was heart-wrenching. The idea that somebody would have to deal with that kind of a loss back to back, moment to moment - I mean we'd just had this horrible loss and then here you are just a handful of hours later standing in a different hospital in a different room. It was astounding.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...