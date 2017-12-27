Carrie Fisher's daughter paid an emotional tribute to her on the first anniversary of her death.

Carrie passed away on December 27, 2016, and exactly one year later, her actress daughter Billie Lourd travelled to Norway to see the Northern Lights, which her mother was obsessed with.

Billie shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: ''My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across unworthy irises'. And she did. I love you times infinity (sic).''

Billie, 25, made her emotional journey with her reported boyfriend Austen Rydell, her father Bryan Lourd, his husband Bruce Bozzi, and Bruce's daughter Ava.

'Scream Queens' actress Billie recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Carrie - ''impossible to deal with''.

She said: ''Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.''

Meanwhile, Carrie's brother Todd previously praised his niece for staying strong in the wake of the family's terrible losses.

He said: ''She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.

''When I was standing in the room the day after my sister died and we're in the hospital and my mother was dying, I mean, I was more heartbroken watching my niece than I was for myself. It was heart-wrenching. The idea that somebody would have to deal with that kind of a loss back to back, moment to moment - I mean we'd just had this horrible loss and then here you are just a handful of hours later standing in a different hospital in a different room. It was astounding.''