Caroline Flack was remembered as a ''kind and vibrant person'' at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (18.02.20).

The 'Love Island' presenter was found dead at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20) after she tragically took her own life, aged 40, and the ceremony's host, Jack Whitehall, started the show by paying a touching tribute to Caroline, who had attended the BRITs nine years running since 2011.

The comedian said: ''Over the weekend, we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITs family, our friend, Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

''She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun, she will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.''

The late star's ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles - who she dated in 2011 - was seen wearing a black ribbon on his suit in honour of Caroline.

The former One Direction star, 26, also gave an emotional performance of his latest single, 'Falling'.

An inquest into Carlone's death will be opened on Wednesday (19.02.20).

The formal investigation will open at 10am at the Poplar Coroner's Court but is likely to then be adjourned for several weeks while the coroner gathers evidence such as toxicology and post-mortem test results.

Caroline passed away just hours after learning she would face trial for an assault following an alleged fight with her boyfriend Lewis Burton - who she was subsequently banned from seeing - in December and her management team blasted the CPS for pressing ahead with the case.

In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said: ''We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack. An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country. In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events. The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family at this time.''