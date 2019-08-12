Caroline Flack worries she will leave it too late to have children.

The 39-year-old TV presenter recently started dating former tennis player Lewis Burton, 27, but admitted that they both prioritise work and she is worried that she is being selfish by not considering having kids soon.

According to The Sun newspaper, while speaking on Channel 4's 'Kathy Burke's All Woman', Caroline said: ''I've still kind of always put work first - wake up in the morning, go to work, come home - just like my boyfriend has.

''I'm scared it's going to get too late where I've wanted to go, 'Right, maybe slow down, think about having kids and maybe think about settling down,' but I've never had that.

''I feel guilty for it sometimes, I feel like maybe I'm being selfish.''

Before meeting Lewis, Caroline had a colourful love life, including a brief engagement to former 'Apprentice' star Andrew Brady, 27.

She has also previously been linked to Prince Harry, 34, Harry Styles, 25, and Danny Cipriani, 33.

And Caroline admitted that none of her relationships have ever lasted beyond three years.

She explained: ''I don't think I get bored but it's never got to the point where it's gone three years or longer, it's always sort of ended, I suppose. Being single shouldn't be seen as a sign of a weakness.

''When you're on your own, you're more powerful because you're not relying on someone else.

''So it's actually more of a powerful thing to be single. And when you're single and happy, that is when you feel at your best.''

Caroline recently revealed she has accepted her cougar status and doesn't ''think about'' age.

The 'Love Island' also admitted she ''regrets'' opening up about her relationship with ex-fiance Andrew on social media, and she suggested it's better to keep some things ''private''.

She said: ''You can keep them private, but I think when you get carried away in the moment... say, for instance, in my last relationship I put myself and my fiancé on Instagram, I can't really moan about people talking about it. There's a slight regret I did that.

''I try not to think about it. I could date someone that's 20, someone that's 104 but I'd just rather date someone nice.''