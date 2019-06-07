Caroline Flack tried to find love on a celebrity dating app following her split from Andrew Brady.

The 39-year-old TV presenter was briefly engaged to the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star last year, and after they split, she turned to all star dating site Raya to try and find the man of her dreams.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I was on Raya for a while, I met quite a few people on there. I'm dating. Even though I've had ups and downs in my love life, I do still adore love. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don't.''

Her comments come after she previously said that following her heartbreaking 2018, she is completely over Andrew and having ''some fun'' with her dating life.

She said: ''[I'm] getting back on the horse. I've been dating and really enjoying it. I've decided to give people a chance, go and date and have some fun with it. There doesn't always have to be an end-goal.''

Caroline has previously been romantically linked to Prince Harry, Harry Styles, AJ Pritchard, and Danny Cipriani, whom she was recently believed to rekindled her romance with.

And the 'Love Island' host has shot down rumours she has been seeing her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds and insisted they are simply close friends.

She said: ''Everyone keeps saying I'm dating him but I'm not. I wouldn't want to ruin it because he's the best thing. He's the only constant in my life right now.''

But if Caroline does find love again soon, she won't be as open about her relationship on social media, as she's learned to keep things private.

She advised: ''Don't put your love life on Instagram! It's nice to celebrate how you feel at a particular time, but don't get carried away.

''This time last year I was planning a wedding. Did it happen? No. ''Sometimes you think things are going to be forever and then ... of course they're not. It's happened a few times, so you get used to the feeling ...''