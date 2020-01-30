Caroline Flack has split from Lewis Burton.

The 40-year-old television presenter was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend Lewis at their London home, and after spending time apart following the arrest, they've now officially called time on their romance.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''The communication ban and distance between them over Christmas and New Year has done Lewis good.

''He is ready to move on with his life now.''

The news comes after Lewis, 27, originally took to social media to defend Caroline after their alleged domestic dispute, as he insisted she ''doesn't deserve any'' of the negative comments she was getting at the time.

He wrote: ''I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life. I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this.''

Lewis also spoke out after a court hearing on December 23, in which Caroline was banned from contacting him.

He said at the time: ''It's heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas.

''Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.''

Caroline - who stepped down from hosting 'Love Island' amid the allegations - has denied assaulting Lewis, and has been released on bail until her trial on March 4.

The star previously fled to Los Angeles to ''clear her head'' following her arrest, but has recently returned to the UK ahead of her trial.

A source said of her LA trip: ''Caroline feels trapped in the UK. She can't see or communicate with Lewis but she also doesn't want to return to her flat because her every move is documented by photographers.''

''Caroline isn't someone who can sit around twiddling her thumbs until March. She's driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy. So after spending the festive period with family and friends, she's jetted to LA.

''Whenever she's hit hard times, she's always 'found herself' again in the mountains, away from the limelight. She wants to feel the sunshine on her skin, do long hikes and clear her head.''