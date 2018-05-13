Caroline Flack had ''no idea'' her fiancé was planning a proposal.

The 38-year-old television presenter has admitted she was shocked when her partner Andrew Brady - whom she's been dating since the beginning of the year - popped the question late last month, but says saying yes was a no brainer as she knew from the ''very first date'' that he was unlike men she's dated before.

She said: ''Andrew proposed totally out of the blue and it was very low key. I had no idea he was planning on asking me to marry him! But I knew things felt different in the lead-up; from the very first date with Andrew I felt as though I'd known him for years. I've never had that feeling before.''

Caroline and Andrew's whirlwind relationship has been met with criticism in the past, with the 27-year-old 'Apprentice' star being more than 10 years younger than the 'Love Island' host, but Caroline insists she's ''happy''.

She added to You magazine: ''This is my life. I've got one shot at it and I'm happy. That's all that matters. We all need to take the pressure off ourselves and become more accepting and less critical of other people's lives. I don't read people's opinion online because if you believe the good then you must believe the bad, so I choose not to believe any of it. I know what's in my heart. Let's enjoy life rather than bringing people down!''

Despite their newly engaged status, the couple's romance hasn't been smooth sailing, as Caroline temporarily ditched Andrew in March over rumours that he was using her to get famous but, following a crisis talk, they managed to get back on track.

Caroline set tongues wagging about a reconciliation at the beginning of April when she was spotted with an 'AB' with a love heart tattoo on her hand - sparking rumours it was a tribute to Andrew.