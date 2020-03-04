Caroline Flack's trial will be ''reviewed'' by the Crown Prosecution Service in the wake of her passing.

The former 'Love Island' host tragically took her own life last month at the age of 40 amidst her court case, where she was charged with assault by beating of her boyfriend Lewis Burton following an alleged fight at her home in December, which she plead not guilty to, and now the CPS plan to carry out ''a post-case review panel''.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that there would ''be a post-case review panel conducted by a deputy chief crown prosecutor''.

Whilst a spokesman added: ''The review will look at the general CPS handling of the case and, obviously, the decisions behind charging is part of that. Post-case debriefings are not uncommon ... but we do not [publicly] comment on the outcome.''

Meanwhile, Caroline's management previously slammed the CPS for the ''show trial'' after it was revealed Caroline passed away just hours after learning the trial would be going ahead.

In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management said: ''We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack. An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country. In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events. The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family at this time.''